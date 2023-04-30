ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's Defence Ministry deletes tweet allegedly depicting Goddess Kali following online outrage

April 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated May 01, 2023 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's Defence Ministry

A tweet posted by Ukraine's Defence Ministry purportedly showing an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume triggered online outrage following which the post was deleted.

The Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption "Work of Art", triggering angry reactions from many Indian Twitter users who accused the Ukrainian Defence Ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians.  Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's intervention.

"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted one user.

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's Defence Ministry.

