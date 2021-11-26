U.K. says six African countries to be added to COVID red-list

LONDON

26 November 2021 03:35 IST

Six African countries will beadded to England's travel "red list" after the U.K. Health Security Agency flagged concern over a new coronavirus variant, Britain's Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

"UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now," Mr. Javid said in a tweet.

"From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added tothe red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and U.K. travellers must quarantine."

