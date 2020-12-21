InternationalLondon 21 December 2020 05:00 IST
Comments
U.K. government to hold crisis meeting over virus travel bans
Updated: 21 December 2020 05:02 IST
The British government said on Sunday it would hold a crisis meeting of its COBR emergencies committee after a string of countries banned travellers arriving from the U.K. and crucial transit country France blocked most freight.
“The Prime Minister will chair a COBR meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation... in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the U.K.,” a spokesman for Boris Johnson's Number 10 Downing Street office said.
More In International
Read more...