UAE suspects drones caused Abu Dhabi fires, Yemen Houthis claim attack

DUBAI

17 January 2022 15:40 IST

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates after authorities in the Gulf state reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi that were possibly caused by drones.

Abu Dhabi police said three fuel tanker trucks had explodedin the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and that a fire broke out at a construction site atAbu Dhabi International Airport.

"Initial investigations found parts of a small plane thatcould possibly be a drone at both sites that could have causedthe explosion and the fire," the police said in a statement onstate news agency WAM.

There was no "significant damage" from the incidents and afull investigation has been launched, the statement added.

The military spokesman of Yemen's Houthi movement, which isbattling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and includingthe UAE, said the group launched a military operation "deep inthe UAE" and would announce details in coming hours.

Pro-coalition forces backed by the UAE have recently joinedfighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing regionsof Shabwa and Marib.

The UAE had largely scaled down its military presence inYemen in 2019 but continues to hold sway through Yemeni forcesit armed and trained.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border missileand drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and have in the pastthreatened to attack the UAE.