ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter restricts Marjorie Taylor Greene account over 'Vengeance' post

March 30, 2023 04:05 am | Updated March 29, 2023 10:37 pm IST - Washington

"We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

AFP

U.S. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, waves as former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned her during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Twitter has temporarily restricted Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account after the U.S. lawmaker tweeted a graphic that referred to a "Trans Day of Vengeance" following the school shooting in Nashville.

Ms. Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, posted a screenshot of the notice on her personal account on Tuesday which said some of her congressional account's features were being temporarily suspended for violating Twitter's rules.

"My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter," tweeted the Republican from the state of Georgia.

Twitter's trust and safety head Ella Irwin said it had to "sweep" the platform to remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Ms. Irwin tweeted.

"'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok," she said.

"The graphic was reported by a high number of users across our platform yesterday and yes, I'm sure the timing of that was due to heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville," Ms. Irwin added.

"We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

Six people, including three children, were killed in the Nashville school shooting on Monday.

The shooter Audrey Hale, who was killed during the attack, was identified by police as a female who had used male pronouns on social media.

Ms. Greene has been a vocal critic of transgender rights and last year supported a proposal to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Twitter has previously suspended Ms. Greene over her tweets about vaccines in violation of its Covid-19 misinformation policy, and also for false claims about election fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US