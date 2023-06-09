ADVERTISEMENT

Erdogan appoints former U.S. bank executive as Turkish Central Bank chief, in sign of policy change

June 09, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Ankara

Princeton-educated Hafize Gaye Erkan, 41, becomes the Turkish Central Bank’s first woman governor

PTI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 9 appointed a former U.S.-based bank executive, Hafize Gaye Erkan, to head Turkey’s Central Bank. Twitter/@haskologlu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 9 appointed a former U.S.-based bank executive to head Turkey's Central Bank, in another sign that his administration might pursue more conventional economic policies.

Mr. Erdogan named Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former co-Chief Executive Officer of the First Republic Bank, as Governor, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette. The Princeton-educated Ms. Erkan, 41, becomes the Turkish Central Bank's first woman governor.

Mr. Erdogan won a third presidential term in elections last month as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by inflation that peaked at a staggering 85% in October.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Data | The effects of more than two decades of Erdogan’s rule 

Critics blame the turmoil on Mr. Erdogan's policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth. The approach runs contrary to conventional economic thinking that calls for rate increases to combat inflation.

On June 3, Mr. Erdogan reappointed Mehmet Simsek, a respected former banker, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, to the post of finance and treasury ministry. Mr. Simsek returned to the Cabinet after a five-year break from politics.

Mr. Simsek and Ms. Erkan's appointments are seen as an indication that Mr. Erdogan may abandon policies that many economists have branded as “unorthodox”.

Also Read | Status quo in Turkey: On the new term for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan  

Ms. Erkan was a managing director at the Goldman Sachs investment banking company and worked at the now-failed San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, holding the post of co-CEO for six months in 2021.

She replaces Sahap Kavcioglu who oversaw a series of rate cuts since 2021. Mr. Kavcioglu meanwhile, was moved to head the country's banking watchdog, BBDK.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US