Toshakhana corruption case | Pakistan's anti-graft body ordered to record former PM Nawaz Sharif's statement by November 30

November 20, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Islamabad

An accountability court in Islamabad on November 20 ordered Pakistan's anti-graft body to record former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's statement by November 30 in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court in Islamabad heard the Toshakhana corruption case against the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo who returned to Pakistan on October 21 after about four years of self-imposed exile in London, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Mr. Sharif's lawyer Qazi Misbah urged the court to issue directions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on recording the three-time Prime Minister's statements in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A supplementary reference needs to be filed … a reference was filed in the absence of Nawaz," he was quoted as saying in the report. "We want the NAB to record Nawaz's position," he added.

The NAB prosecutor sought time to go through the petition. However, Judge Bashir ordered the accountability bureau to record Mr. Sharif's statements in the case by November 30 and adjourned the proceedings till then.

“What is the problem? Call Nawaz Sharif and record his statement,” Judge Bashir was quoted as saying.

In 2020, an accountability court declared Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles case. Former President Asif Ali Zardari, 68, and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, 71, are also accused in the same case.

In the case, the NAB accused Mr. Sharif and Mr. Zardari of illegally retaining expensive vehicles gifted to them by various foreign countries and dignitaries instead of depositing them in the Toshakhana, the state depository.

According to the country's top anti-corruption body, Mr. Gilani, during his tenure as Prime Minister, facilitated Mr. Zardari in retaining the vehicles.

Last month, the accountability court granted Mr. Sharif bail and also suspended the perpetual arrest warrants after the former premier surrendered before the court. The court confirmed his bail against surety bonds of Rs.1 million (Pakistan currency).

Earlier this month, the court ordered authorities to release all properties and assets seized from Mr. Sharif in 2020 during a hearing of the Toshakhana case.

The former premier is all set to lead the PML-N during the general elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. Earlier this month, he directed his party leaders to begin their preparations for the national elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.