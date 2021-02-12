Tencent executive held over ‘graft’

Beijing

12 February 2021 03:55 IST

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. said a company executive is being held by Chinese authorities over allegations of “personal corruption”, after a media report said the move was linked to sharing of personal data from its popular WeChat app.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that a Tencent executive has been held by Chinese authorities as part of an inquiry into a corruption case involving former law enforcement officials. The Journal reported that the executive, Zhang Feng, has been under investigation over alleged sharing of personal data collected by Tencent’s social-media app WeChat.

