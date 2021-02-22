'Temporary solution' found ahead of Iran nuclear deadline: IAEA

Tehran

22 February 2021 02:07 IST

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Sunday a three-month "temporary solution" had been found to allow the agency's monitoring in Iran to continue, although the inspections will be limited from Tuesday.

"What we agreed is something that is viable -- it is useful to bridge this gap that we are having now, it salvages the situation now," Rafael Grossi, head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters after flying back from talks in Tehran.

"There is less access, let's face it. But still we were able to retain the necessary degree of monitoring and verification work," he said, describing the new arrangement as "a temporary technical understanding".

