Taliban say girls, women may study in no-men classrooms
Updated: 12 September 2021 13:31 IST
The higher education minister laid out the new policies at a news conference on September 12
The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.
The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference on September 12, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.
Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or a mandatory face covering also.
