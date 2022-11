November 30, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Kabul

A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed on November 30 when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.