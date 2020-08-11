Taliban agrees to begin talks ‘within a week’

Kabul

11 August 2020 03:22 IST

It will follow the release of prisoners

Afghan peace talks are expected to begin within days after authorities announced on Monday that they would soon start releasing hundreds of Taliban prisoners accused of brutal attacks.

The fate of some 400 Taliban prisoners has been a crucial hurdle in launching talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Thousands of prominent Afghans on Sunday approved their release at the end of a three-day “loya jirga”.

“Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week,” said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen. Mr. Shaheen said the first round of talks would be held in Doha, Qatar.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Afghan government will start releasing the 400 Taliban prisoners within two days,” said National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal on Monday.

The prisoner exchange was a key part of a deal signed by the Taliban and the U.S. in February, which saw Washington agree to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in return for a pledge from the insurgents to hold peace talks with the Kabul government.