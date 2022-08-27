Taiwan says China continuing military activities around island
The Taiwanese defence ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan StraitTAIPEI
ADVERTISEMENT
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read | China’s aircraft carrier conducts combat drills with full battle group in South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
Mumbai Local
India is still casteist, says UPSC topper
-
Entertainment
The same hand?
-
The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM