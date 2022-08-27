Taiwan says China continuing military activities around island

The Taiwanese defence ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait

Reuters TAIPEI
August 27, 2022 17:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Taiwan Coast Guard ship travels past the coast of China, in the waters off Nangan island of Matsu archipelago in Taiwan on August 16, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | China’s aircraft carrier conducts combat drills with full battle group in South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
China
Taiwan
World
international relations

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app