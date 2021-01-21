Taiwan invited to inauguration in a rare shift

Taipei

21 January 2021 22:16 IST

Taiwan’s de facto Ambassador to the U.S. was formally invited to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in what Taipei said on Thursday was a precedent-setting first since Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei’s envoy, posted a video of herself at inauguration, saying she was “honoured to represent the people and government of Taiwan here at the inauguration of President Mr. Biden and Vice-President Harris”.

Taipei’s Foreign Ministry said it was the first time in decades that a Taiwanese envoy had been “invited” by the inauguration committee.

Advertising

Advertising