Syria requests assistance from EU after massive earthquake

February 09, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - BRUSSELS

Syria has requested assistance from the European Union, two days after a massive earthquake hit it and neighbouring Turkey, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"Earlier today, this morning, we have received a request from the government of Syria for assistance through the civil protection mechanism," European Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.

Mr. Lenarcic said member states were being encouraged to contribute with assistance as requested.

A country can request assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism when the scale of an emergency or disaster overwhelms its response capabilities.

Once activated, the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre coordinates and finances assistance provided by EU member states and eight additional participating nations.

Meanwhile, Turkish resident Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged on Wednesday some problems with Turkey’s initial response to the earthquake that rocked the south but said normal operations have resumed, adding that the death toll in the country rose to 8,574.

Mr. Erdogan made his first visit to the devastated region since Monday, when two massive quakes hit within hours, just as confirmed deaths in Turkey and neighbouring Syria shot beyond 11,000.

Speaking to reporters in the Kahramanmaras province near the epicentre, with constant ambulance sirens in the background, Mr. Erdogan said there had been problems with roads and airports but that everything would get better by the day.

“On the first day we experienced some issues but then on the second day and today the situation is under control,” he said.

The government aims to build housing within one year for those left without a home in the 10 provinces affected, he added.

The most destructive in decades, the initial tremor wrought havoc on hospitals, airports and roads, and knocked down more than 6,400 buildings in Turkey. Many residents have since complained about insufficient resources and slow emergency response.

“We had some problems in airports and roads but we are better today. We will be better tomorrow and later. We still have some issues with fuel...but we will overcome those too,” Mr. Erdogan said after visiting tents set up by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority