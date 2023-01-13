ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

January 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Tokyo

AP

Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, enters a police station in Nara, western Japan. File | Photo Credit: AP

Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, Japanese media reported on January 13, 2023.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan.

Also read: Watch | The life and career of Shinzo Abe

Later that month, Yamagami was sent to an Osaka detention centre for a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which ended on Tuesday. Yamagami is back in police custody in Nara.

Prosecutors said results of his mental evaluation showed he is fit to stand trial. Yamagami was also charged with violating a gun control law.

Police have said Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated.

Also read: A timeline of the career of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.

Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention centre.

The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe's governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe. (AP) FZH

