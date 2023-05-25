ADVERTISEMENT

Colombia-Panama border hit by 6.6-magnitude earthquake

May 25, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Panama City

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake was about 41 kilometres northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama and was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9

AP

The USGS said the quake was about 41 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama. Photo: earthquake.usgs.gov

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck at night on May 24 in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There was no immediate word on whether were any injuries or damage in the nearby areas, which are not densely populated.

The USGS said the quake was about 41 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles). An aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 followed about 10 minutes after the original quake.

Panama’s civil defence agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in the Provinces of Darien, Panama, Guna Yala and West Panama. “There is no report of effects,” it said. A short time later, it said Panama’s National Emergency Operations Centre had ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

The temblor was felt in some parts of Panama’s capital but not others. Residents in the Colombian cities of Medellin and Cali also felt shaking.

The region shaken is home to the Darien Gap, a sparsely settled area of dense jungle, a primary land route for migrants heading north out of South America. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have passed through in recent years.

CONNECT WITH US