SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from CaliforniaVANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California May 14, 2022 10:26 IST
A SpaceX rocket has carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit
A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3.07 p.m. (local time), and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.
SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.
Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.
Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).
Related Topics
Read more...