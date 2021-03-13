South Korea reports 3-week high cases of COVID-19

SEOUL

With 490 new infections, authorities prepare for abroad vaccine rollout.

South Korea reported a three-week high 490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with infections creeping higher as the authorities prepare for abroad vaccine rollout.

The daily tally as of Friday midnight was up slightly from4 88 the day before to the highest since Feb. 19, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Of Friday's total, 474 were locally transmitted infections and 16 imported.

This brings the country's total coronavirus infections to 95,176 with 1,667 COVID-19 deaths. Nearly 70% of the domestically transmitted cases have been from the capital, Seoul, and its neighbouring areas, where about half the nation’s52 million people live.

South Korea plans to begin vaccinating the general public, starting with people over age 65 and healthcare workers, nextmonth, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a health official.The government is to announce details of the vaccination planearly next week.

The country has administered 583,658 doses of COVID-19vaccines as of Friday midnight, according to the KDCA, including both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTechshots.

The government said on Friday it will extend current social distancing rules with a ban on private gathering of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.