Simone Biles to testify before Senate panel over FBI’s missteps in Nassar probe

14 September 2021 15:16 IST

She is among several renowned gymnasts who will testify.

Olympic champion Simone Biles will one of several renowned gymnasts who will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this week, as it explores how the FBI botched its investigation into disgraced former United States Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday.

