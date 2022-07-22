World

Security forces raid Sri Lanka's main protest camp

Representational file image | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Colombo July 22, 2022 02:26 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 02:26 IST

Hundreds of Sri Lankan soldiers and police raided the main anti-government protest camp in the country's capital early Friday and began tearing down tents of unarmed activists, an AFP reporter said.

Security forces swooped in on the protesters blocking the Presidential Secretariat in the capital hours before they were due to vacate the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Security personnel armed with batons began removing barricades set up by protesters blocking the main gate of the Presidential Secretariat they had partly overrun earlier this month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Activists had announced that they planned to vacate the area by Friday afternoon, after a cabinet was sworn in by new the president, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Witnesses saw soldiers surrounding the sea-front office and removing several temporary structures set up in the area to provide logistics for thousands of anti-government protesters since April.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Sri Lanka
Read more...