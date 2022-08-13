Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty

PTI New York
August 14, 2022 01:45 IST

Hadi Matar, 24, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A 24-year old New Jersey man charged with attempted murder and assault for attacking author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities with New York State Police told PTI that Mr. Matar pleaded not guilty and was held in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Mr. Matar was arrested on Friday by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for attempted murder 2nd degree (B Felony) and assault 2nd degree.

Mr. Matar was processed at State Police Jamestown and transported to Chautauqua County Jail.

Mr. Matar was arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday and “remanded without bail to the Chautauqua County Jail”, the New York State Police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

