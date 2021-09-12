Salesforce to help workers leave Texas over abortion laws

DALLAS

12 September 2021

Salesforce joins a small number of companies that have reacted against the Texas anti-abortion law.

The CEO of Salesforce said the company will help employees leave Texas, as he retweeted a story linking the offer to concern about Texas’ new anti-abortion law.

Salesforce, which sells customer-management software, joins a small number of companies that have reacted against the Texas law.

CNBC reported that the San Francisco-based company told employees in a Slack message it will help them move “if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state.”

On September 10 night, CEO Marc Benioff retweeted a post about the story, adding, “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Ohana is a Hawaiian term for family.

The company did not return messages for comment.

The Texas law passed the Republican-controlled state Legislature and was signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May but didn’t go into effect until this month. It bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women know whether they are pregnant, and lets private residents sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. This week, the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas in a bid to block the law.

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, both based in San Francisco, have said they will pay legal fees for any driver sued for taking a woman to an abortion clinic. Dating-app provider Bumble, which is based in Texas, said it will create a relief fund for people affected by the law.

Abortion-rights activists have pressured Texas-based companies to criticise the law, but most have remained silent.