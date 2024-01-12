ADVERTISEMENT

Russia calls for UNSC meeting after U.S. and Britain strike Yemen

January 12, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - MOSCOW

The U.S. and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Reuters

An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the U.S.-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, on January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia said it had requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss military strikes on Yemen by the United States and Britain.

"Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 in connection with the U.S. and UK strikes on Yemen," Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations said.

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said there was no justification for the U.S.-British attack and said the Iran-backed group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel.

