International

Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital: Buckingham Palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters LONDON 22 October 2021 03:22 IST
Updated: 22 October 2021 03:28 IST

Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for preliminary investigations but returned to Windsor Castle on October 21 and was in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunch time today,and remains in good spirits,” the Palace said.

