22 October 2021
Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital: Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for preliminary investigations but returned to Windsor Castle on October 21 and was in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.
“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunch time today,and remains in good spirits,” the Palace said.
