Protesters shout down Macron on visit to the Netherlands

April 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THE HAGUE

Emmanuel Macron, who was due to give a speech on European sovereignty at the start of a state visit to the Netherlands, has been facing weeks of tense protests at home against a pension law

Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, looks at demonstrators unfolding a banner reading “President of Violence and Hypocrisy” as he explains his vision on the future of Europe during a lecture in a theatre in The Hague, Netherlands, on April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Protesters interrupted a speech by Emmanuel Macron in The Hague on April 11, prompting the French president to say that those who do not respect the electoral process and elected leaders put democracy in danger.

Mr. Macron, who was due to give a speech on European sovereignty at the start of a state visit to the Netherlands, has been facing weeks of tense protests at home against a pension law that will delay the age at which French workers can retire.

"Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?" one man shouted during the event at the Nexus Institute. Others shouted about climate change and pension reform.

One of the protesters had a banner that read, "President of violence and hypocrisy".

For a few minutes, Mr. Macron competed with those who were shouting in trying to make himself heard. He said social debate was "very important," but that the conference was not the place to protest.

"You vote and you elect people ... the counterparty is you need to respect the institutions voted by the people," he said. "The day you consider, 'I disagree with the law ... so I can do whatever I want' ... you put democracy at risk."

Mr. Macron then proceeded to give his speech. Reporters in the room said the protesters were removed.

