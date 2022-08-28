Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper ' The Voice'

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition

AP LONDON
August 28, 2022 04:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “ The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which will feature interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Elba, the Black British actor who starred in “The Wire” and several Marvel movies, tells the weekly newspaper, due to be published on September 1, that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Baroness Lawrence will describe a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation, another charity, to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.

Speaking about the publication, Charles said, “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World
newspaper and magazine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app