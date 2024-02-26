ADVERTISEMENT

Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh submits resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

February 26, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Jerusalem

President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Mr. Shtayyeh’s and his government’s resignation, tendered on February 26

AP

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to U.S.-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Mr. Shtayyeh’s and his government’s resignation, tendered on February 26.

But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.

The U.S. wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality.

Related Topics

Palestine / politics

