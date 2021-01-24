Pakistan man killed during TikTok stunt on railtrack

Islamabad

24 January 2021 04:06 IST

A young man was hit and killed by a train in Pakistan while being filmed walking along the tracks for a TikTok stunt, police and rescue officials said on Saturday.

The accident happened on Friday in the Shah Khalid neighbourhood of Rawalpindi city, near the capital Islamabad.

Hamza Naveed, 18, was walking next to the tracks while a friend filmed him, Raja Rafaqat Zaman, a spokesperson for the local rescue agency, said.

“The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” Mr. Zaman said.

Taking selfies and making videos for social media is wildly popular in Pakistan, as in many other countries.