ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan inflation hits record 36.4% in April, highest in region

May 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KARACHI

Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months.

Reuters

Motorcyclists ride over a pedestrian bridge near a roadside bazaar in Islamabad on May 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan consumer prices rose a record 36.4% in the year to April, the highest inflation rate in South Asia, up from March's previous record of 35.4%, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Pakistan's rural areas recorded food inflation of 40.2%, the bureau told Reuters. Food inflation for both rural and urban areas reached 48.1%, the highest since FY16 when the bureau started recording the categories separately.

Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis while talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout have not been successful.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The country has taken measures to try to secure the funding, including removing caps on the exchange rate, resulting in a depreciating currency, increasing taxes, removing subsidies and raising key interest rates to a record high of 21%.

Prices rose 2.4% in April from March, the bureau said in a press release.

Persistently high inflation has resulted in major lifestyle and consumption changes, with a greater number of people seeking help.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US