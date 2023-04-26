ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani health officials confirm first case of monkeypox

April 26, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - ISLAMABAD:

Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch for more monkeypox cases.

AP

Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch for more monkeypox cases in Pakistan. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Pakistani man has tested positive for monkeypox, becoming the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said April 25. Health officials provided no additional details about the man.

ALSO READ
The monkeypox virus: origin, symptoms and vaccine 

Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch for more monkeypox cases.

According to the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan, relatives of the person who tested positive for the disease were being screened and advised to self-quarantine to ensure the virus does not spread.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the body. Most people recover within weeks without requiring hospitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US