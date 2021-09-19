Pakistan constable on polio duty shot dead

Peshawar

19 September 2021 22:21 IST

Gunmen on a motorcycle on Sunday shot dead a police constable guarding polio vaccination workers in rural northwest Pakistan, police said.

Police said the attack happened in the village of Dhal Behzadi, about 75 km south of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Members of the vaccination team were unhurt, a police official said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.