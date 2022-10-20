Our lettuce outlasted Liz Truss, British paper declares, as PM Truss quits

The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Liz Truss, asking readers: "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"

Reuters LONDON
October 20, 2022 19:17 IST

Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/DailyStar

To the strains of Britain's national anthem, a national newspaper on October 20 declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss, after the under-fire Prime Minister resigned.

It later expanded the tableau, adding a wig, a face and grasping hands to the vegetable, as well as two British flags, a pasty on a plate and a red mug bearing the legend "Keep Calm and Carry On", a slogan used to raise morale in Britain during World War Two.

More than 12,000 Twitter users were watching the feed as Ms. Truss announced her resignation outside the Prime Minister's Downing Street residence.

Moments later, as viewer numbers hit 21,000, "God Save the King" rang out as a hand reached across the table and set Ms. Truss's photo on its back and the caption "The lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss" appeared.

The stunt echoed a comment at the other end of Britain's journalistic spectrum. In a column published last week titled "The Iceberg Lady", the Economist magazine described Ms. Truss as having "the shelf-life of a lettuce".

Appointed on September 6, Ms. Truss succumbed to mounting pressure after being forced to sack her Finance Minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, following a disastrously received economic package that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

