One dead, several injured in Washington, D.C., shooting

June 20, 2022 10:26 IST

Washington police chief confirmed that a 15-year-old died and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a Juneteenth concert

A shooting at a crowded intersection of Washington, D. C., left one teenager dead and three others — including one police officer — injured, the Metropolitan Police Department of the U. S. capital has confirmed.

Though details of the incident and the shooter have not yet been revealed, MPD chief Robert J. Contee told the media that a 15-year-old died in the firing at 14th and U street, NW, as crowds gathered in a concert area to celebrate Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The shooting is believed to have been a result of a brawl, and one person pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The officer who intervened to control the situation was shot in his lower extremity and will survive, the chief said.

The incident is the latest in a spate of public shootings in the U. S. over the last two months.

More details are awaited.