North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches

South Korea responded by scrambling 30 warplanes.

AP SEOUL, South Korea
October 06, 2022 17:02 IST

Photo used for representational purpose only.

South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to launch 30 military planes in response.

South Korea’s military says eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation. It says the North Korean planes were believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills.

It says South Korea responded by scrambling 30 warplanes.

Earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, and South Korea conducted naval drills with the United States and Japan off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast in response.

