Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov jointly receive award in Oslo

The two journalists who shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize received their awards on Friday in Oslo, with both warning that the world needs independent journalism to counter authoritarian governments.

Maria Ressa of the Philippines and fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia gave their Nobel lectures at Oslo City Hall. They were chosen for the award for their separate fights for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and killings.

“Yes, we growl and bite. Yes, we have sharp teeth and strong grip,” Mr. Muratov said of journalists. “But we are the prerequisite for progress. We are the antidote against tyranny.”

Ms. Ressa, 58, co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government, in 2012. Mr. Muratov, 59, was one of the founders in 1993 of Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

“We need to help independent journalism survive, first by giving greater protection to journalists and standing up against states which target journalists,” Ms. Ressa said.