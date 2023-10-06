Nobel Peace Prize will embolden Mohammadi's fight, husband says

October 06, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - PARIS/OSLO

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian women's rights advocate Narges Mohammadi will further encourage her struggle and the movement she leads, her husband told Reuters on Friday.

"This Nobel Prize will embolden Narges' fight for human rights, but more importantly, this is in fact a prize for the woman, life and freedom (movement)," Mohammadi's husband Taghi Ramahi said in an interview at his home in Paris.

Ms. Mohammadi, an Iranian women's rights advocate serving some 12 years in jail, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in a decision likely to anger Tehran.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides the annual award, urged Iran to release Ms. Mohammadi, one of the nation's leading activists who has campaigned for both women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

