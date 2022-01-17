No ‘regret’, says Alexei Navalny

Moscow

17 January 2022 23:06 IST

The Kremlin’s most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition.

Mr. Navalny was detained in a Moscow airport on his return to Russia from Germany on January 17 last year, ushering in a months-long crackdown that has seen his most prominent allies imprisoned or exiled. “I don’t regret it for a second,” Navalny wrote in a post on Instagram from a penal colony outside Moscow.

