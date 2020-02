Nine labourers killed as mine collapses in Pakistan

Peshawar:

23 February 2020 09:29 IST

The marble mine caved in in Bampokha area of district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least nine labourers were killed and eight others injured when a marble mine collapsed due to landsliding in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, Official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Informed.

Fifteen miners are still buried under the debris of the mine. Rescue operation with the support of the Army is underway to retrieve the miners.

