International15 February 2021 22:51 IST
Nigeria’s head calls for unity after clashes
Updated: 15 February 2021 22:52 IST
One killed after a dispute in Ibadan
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to protect all religious and ethnic groups after clashes erupted between different communities in the southwest over the weekend.
At least one person was killed after a dispute erupted on Friday in Ibadan. Mr. Buhari on Sunday “condemned such violence”.
