International

Nigeria’s head calls for unity after clashes

AFP 15 February 2021 22:51 IST
Updated: 15 February 2021 22:52 IST

One killed after a dispute in Ibadan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to protect all religious and ethnic groups after clashes erupted between different communities in the southwest over the weekend.

At least one person was killed after a dispute erupted on Friday in Ibadan. Mr. Buhari on Sunday “condemned such violence”.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
Nigeria
Read more...