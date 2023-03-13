ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand to lift State of Emergency on March 14

March 13, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - WELLINGTON

The country was put into a state of emergency in early February as Cyclone Gabrielle caused floods and landslides across the North Island.

Reuters

A view of flood damage in the the aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle in HawkeÕs Bay, New Zealand, in this picture released on February 15, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

New Zealand will move out of a State of Emergency on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, as the country starts to recover from damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle last month, Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty said on Monday.

McAnulty said areas worst hit would move into a transition period which would allow the central government to continue to provide support and resources to the worst-hit areas.

"While significant progress has been made in restoring power and telecommunications, and ensuring everyone reported as uncontactable is accounted for, there are still major and ongoing impacts in these regions," McAnulty said.

