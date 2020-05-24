International

Netanyahu calls graft charges ‘fabricated’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo Credit: AP
AFP JERUSALEM 24 May 2020 12:22 IST
Updated: 24 May 2020 21:20 IST

He will become the first serving Israeli Prime Minister to face criminal prosecution

A combative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced court on Sunday for the start of his long-anticipated corruption trial after lashing out at the “fabricated” charges against him. The veteran leader, who has just forged a new unity government after more than a year of political turmoil, became the country’s first Premier to face criminal charges while in office.

Flanked by Ministers from his right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu addressed reporters before entering the Jerusalem District Court to face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

“I’m here with a straight back and my head held high,” Mr. Netanyahu said, labelling the charges “fabricated and ludicrous”.

Advertising
Advertising

The trial is expected to last for months, if not years.

During Sunday’s sessio, Mr. Netanyahu spoke only to identify himself, before the court adjourned after one hour. He was not asked to enter a plea, which will occur in a later session.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In International
politics
Israel
Read more...