Myanmar must get democratic transition back on track immediately: UN chief Antonio Guterres

"The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare for the people and a threat to peace and security across the region," Antonio Guterres said.

AFP Phnom Penh
November 12, 2022 10:43 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a press conference during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, in Phnom Penh, on November 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres on November 12 urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.

Myanmar has spiralled into bloody conflict since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, with thousands killed.

Graft convictions extend Aung San Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years

The escalating crisis dominated a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, which has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.

"The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare for the people and a threat to peace and security across the region," Mr. Guterres told reporters.

"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace."

After meeting ASEAN leaders, Mr. Guterres said it was vital that a peace plan agreed with the junta — but so far not enforced — came into effect. "Indiscriminate attacks on civilians are horrendous and heart-breaking," he said.

A "five-point consensus" aimed at ending the chaos in Myanmar, agreed with the junta in April last year, has so far been ignored by the generals.

Myanmar says it’s committed to ASEAN peace plan, despite general’s snub

Increasingly frustrated ASEAN leaders on November 11 tasked their Foreign Ministers with coming up with a concrete plan to implement the consensus.

They also gave their blessing to an ASEAN special envoy meeting Opposition groups in Myanmar — a move that drew a furious response from the junta, which regards the dissident outfits as "terrorists".

