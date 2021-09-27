More than 60 killed in fierce fighting for Yemen’s Marib

AFP

27 September 2021 22:47 IST

Saudi-led coalition carried out air strikes on Houthi rebels

Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said on Monday.

A volley of air strikes from the Saudi-led coalition targeted the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have stepped up their assault on the government’s last northern stronghold.

Hundreds of fighters have died this month after the Houthis renewed their campaign for the capital city of oil-rich Marib province.

“Fifty-eight Houthi insurgents and nine loyalists were killed in fighting and air strikes in the provinces of Marib and Shabwa in the past 24 hours,” military sources said, in figures that were confirmed by medical sources.

The rebels rarely announce their casualties.

According to the military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Saudi-led coalition launched more than 20 air strikes in the past 24 hours.

“It targeted Houthi vehicles, meeting points and reinforcements in Shabwa and Marib,” they added.

The Houthis initially escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February, hoping to seize control of the region’s oil resources and strengthen their position in peace negotiations.