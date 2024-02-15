‘Mock marriages’ give hope to LGBTQ community in Thailand ahead of equality Bill

February 15, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST

Dozens of same-sex couples were joined in the bonds of mock matrimony in ceremonies across Thailand’s sprawling capital on Wednesday, in a dress rehearsal for official unions expected later this year if a change in the law goes ahead.

City authorities organised the ceremonies for LGBTQ couples in all of Bangkok’s 50 districts in a symbolic gesture of support as the national government works to pass a marriage equality Bill that cleared an initial reading in parliament in December.

‘No boundaries’

The events coincided with Valentine’s Day, with one held at a ritzy shopping mall decked out in pink and carrying the slogan “Love has no boundaries”.

Among the happy couples attending were Kan Kerdmeemool and her partner Pakotchakorn Wongsupa, who met through a mutual friend 30 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought it was impossible,” Ms. Kan, 67, said after receiving a “mock marriage” certificate from the district office — which carries no official weight for now.

“We deserve to have the same rights as other people.”

For LGBTQ couples, the new law would mean inheritance and adoption rights that they currently do not enjoy.

Lee Ronald Battiata, 65, an American man who met his Thai transwoman partner Ariya Milintanapa through a dating app, said the Bill would benefit their two children — one from Battiata’s previous marriage and another through adoption.

“Even if you don’t agree with our lifestyle, it still impacts children, and we are trying to make a life for them,” he said.

The marriage equality Bill must pass through several more stages, but if successful, Thailand would be the first nation in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex unions.

Naiyana Supapung, a gender activist of over four decades and part of the 13-member committee that studied the draft Bill, said the law was expected to take effect before May this year. “It’s a historic moment of change,” she said.

‘Unstable politics’

Activists have been pushing for same-sex marriage rights for over a decade, but in a kingdom where politics is regularly upended by coups and mass street protests, the advocacy did not get far.

“Our politics were not stable. Our country was not ready,” LGBTQ campaigner Matcha Porn-in said.

The new law — which was proposed by a group of activists and the Cabinet — is an amendment of a century-old civil code.

It would replace the terms “husbands and wives” with “spouses”, and make the law gender neutral. However, critics said there are still gaps in the legislation. “The law was written by a group of men, so there are still traces of gender inequality,” Ms. Naiyana said.

But she believed the new law would be a good starting point. “We try to do as much as we can, and we can take it from there.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT