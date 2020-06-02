International

Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide - report

A picture of George Floyd is posted on a boarded-up window, following national protests against his death in Minneapolis police custody, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters
The updated report from the examiner states that Floyd died from a loss of blood flow due to compression on his neck while being restrained by Minneapolis police

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression,” according to a Minneapolis television station.

The updated report from the examiner states that Floyd died from a loss of blood flow due to compression on his neck while being restrained by Minneapolis police, local Fox television affiliate Fox 9 reported.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

