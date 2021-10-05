‘Massive child sex abuse in French Catholic Church’

Paris

05 October 2021 21:54 IST

Pope expresses ‘great pain over the appalling findings’

French Catholic clergy sexually abused around 2,16,000 minors spanning seven decades since 1950, a “massive phenomenon” that was covered up by a “veil of silence”, an independent commission said on Tuesday.

The commission's two-and-a-half-year inquiry and 2,500-page report prompted outrage as the Catholic Church in France and around the world faces a growing number of abuse claims and prosecutions.

Pope Francis expressed “great pain” over the “appalling” findings, a Vatican spokesman said, adding: “His thoughts turn first to the victims, with great sorrow for their wounds and gratitude for their courage in speaking out.” The report found that the “vast majority” of victims were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social backgrounds. Their abusers were mainly priests, bishops, deacons and monks. When claims against lay members of the Church, such as teachers at Catholic schools are included, the number of child abuse victims climbs to 3,30,000 since 1950, the report found.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Worrying report’

“These figures are more than worrying, they are damning and in no way can remain without a response,” commission chief Jean-Marc Sauve told a press conference that unveiled the nearly 2,500-page report.

“Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church showed a profound and even cruel indifference towards the victims.” Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the report, expressed his “shame and horror” at the findings.

Mr. Sauve denounced the “systemic character” of efforts to shield clergy from sex abuse claims and urged the Church to pay reparations even though most cases are well beyond the statute of limitations for prosecution.

His commission detailed 45 recommendations to avoid further abuse, not least a requirement that priests inform prosecutors of any child abuse during the sacrament of confession — under Catholic doctrine priests are usually bound to absolute secrecy.