ADVERTISEMENT

Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills one, hurts four

February 20, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Orleans

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department said

AP

Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, on February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans killed one person, wounded four and sent panicked families running for cover, police said Monday.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The victims were three males and two females, including one child, the department said. Police said all five were taken to the hospital, where one of the male victims was pronounced dead. The four other victims were hospitalized but stable Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, WWL-TV reported, in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter.

The route was filled with families with young children enjoying the parade when they heard gunshots, witnesses told the station. Chaos ensued as people ran, took cover and tried to protect their children.

Two guns were recovered, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The parade was temporarily halted after the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US