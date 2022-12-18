Three killed, 17 injured by freak wave at South African beach

December 18, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Johannesburg

The emergency services said that they were afraid the toll would rise after the "uncommon" event.

AFP

Three swimmers died and 17 others were seriously injured on Saturday when a freak wave struck a popular beach in South Africa's southeastern city of Durban, the emergency services said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was a freak wave that washed some people to sea, three have drowned and 17 people have been taken to hospital," Robert Mckenzie, spokesman of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial first responders services told AFP.

He said one of the dead was a child aged around seven or eight years old, while those injured are "in serious or critical condition".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) at the Bay of Plenty, one of the popular beaches in South Africa's third largest city.

The emergency services said that they were afraid the toll would rise after the "uncommon" event.

Durban has gradually been re-opening its beaches after they were shut due to high levels of E.coli coming from the city's sewer system, which was badly damaged by deadly floods earlier this year.

The floods, the worst in living memory, killed more than 400 people in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US