Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Japan's Izu islands

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Japan's Izu islands on Oct. 6, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
October 06, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST
