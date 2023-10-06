Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Japan's Izu islands

October 06, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Japan's Izu islands on Oct. 6, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

